Buy Or Sell | Trade with a positive bias till support of 11600 holds

Market is expected to resume its uptrend. We are of the opinion that this time wise correction is about to end very soon. Market could rally around 12000 mark and once 12000 is surpassed then news highs would be on the cards.

Trade with a positive bias till support of 11600 is intact and expect 12000 from a short term perspective. Some stocks from the banking space may show outperformance.

Traders need to be selective in the midcap counters, says Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking.