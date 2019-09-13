Buy or Sell | Trade stock specific; Hero MotoCorp looks reasonable

Expect market to trade on a positive note but up move could be range-bound
Indian markets have taken positive cues from the global markets. PSU Banks and auto did well which went up by around 5 percent while the IT index on account of the rupee appreciation has gone down by around 2.79 percent.
Expect market to trade on a positive note but up move could be range-bound. GST council is supposed to meet on September 20 and there is significant amount of expectation. Trade stock and sector-specific.We have buy recommendation on Hero MotoCorp, said Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 02:36 pm