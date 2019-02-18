Buy or Sell | Trade cautiously, exit on rallies

Nifty has formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts it has formed a hammer.
Sectors that did not do well were PSU banks and Energy while the sector which was positive was media.
Nifty has formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts it has formed a hammer.We would recommend to trade cautiously and exit on any rallies. Support is at 10650 while resistance is at 10930.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:02 pm