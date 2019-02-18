App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Trade cautiously, exit on rallies

Nifty has formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts it has formed a hammer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sectors that did not do well were PSU banks and Energy while the sector which was positive was media.

Nifty has formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts it has formed a hammer.

We would recommend to trade cautiously and exit on any rallies. Support is at 10650 while resistance is at 10930.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #India #Market news #Nifty #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.