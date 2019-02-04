App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Trade cautiously as Nifty likely to be range bound

Nifty has made a bullish pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts it has made a shooting star pattern.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty has crossed 200 DMA and the overall sentiment looks quite positive. IT and media were up while PSU banks and metals were down.

Expect the week to be positive with resistance of 10983 with next level of resistance at 11035 with support being at 10650.

Expect the week to be positive with resistance of 10983 with next level of resistance at 11035 with support being at 10650.

The trade is expected to be range-bound with upward resistance at 10983 with support at 10650, so trade cautiously.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:50 pm

