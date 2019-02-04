Buy or Sell | Trade cautiously as Nifty likely to be range bound

Nifty has crossed 200 DMA and the overall sentiment looks quite positive. IT and media were up while PSU banks and metals were down.

Nifty has made a bullish pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts it has made a shooting star pattern.

Expect the week to be positive with resistance of 10983 with next level of resistance at 11035 with support being at 10650.

The trade is expected to be range-bound with upward resistance at 10983 with support at 10650, so trade cautiously.