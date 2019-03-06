Buy or Sell | Stiff resistance for Nifty at 10,985

The Breadth of the market has increased significantly and the sentiment for the midcap and smallcap has turned bullish.

Nifty has formed double bottom pattern at 10585. The trend of the market will remain bullish as long as 10585 is not broken. On the upside Nifty has stiff resistance at 10985.

There is a good scope for midcaps and smallcaps to do well even from current levels., says Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities