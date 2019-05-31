App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:58 PM IST

Buy Or Sell | Stay stock specific, trade cautiously

Dinesh Rohira, CEO, 5nance.com talks about positive market and stable economy reforms due to bjp victory

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The thumping victory of  BJP has been sending positive signals to the market and expectation of rate cuts in the coming MPC meet along with the stronger rupee have moved the market upward.

Realty and PSU banks are the sectors that did well while pharma was down by 0.3%. The markets look positive with some volatility due to the trade war.

Stock like V-Guard,Info Edge and Havells are recommended says Dinesh Rohira, CEO, 5nance.com
