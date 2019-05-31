Buy Or Sell | Stay stock specific, trade cautiously

The thumping victory of BJP has been sending positive signals to the market and expectation of rate cuts in the coming MPC meet along with the stronger rupee have moved the market upward.

Realty and PSU banks are the sectors that did well while pharma was down by 0.3%. The markets look positive with some volatility due to the trade war.

Stock like V-Guard,Info Edge and Havells are recommended says Dinesh Rohira, CEO, 5nance.com