Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Buy or Sell | Stay stock specific, trade cautiously

Nifty has closed at a level of around 11,925 which indicates that it moved around 0.7 percent for the week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the eventful week rather than volatility we have seen some kind of broader aspect of the market coming through.

Nifty has closed at a level of around 11,925 which indicates that it moved around 0.7 percent for the week and maintained the gap up that it created earlier week around 11,650 quite convincingly for the second week on the trout.

We have also seen correction in the crude oil to the tune of around 7-8 percent for the week.
