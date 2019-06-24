App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Stay stock specific; buy Power Grid, Hexaware

Overall market could be positive in the coming few weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty has formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts the Nifty has given a strong bullish candlestick pattern.

"We advise to be stock specific and book profits. Upside target is 12000 odd levels and the downside support is at 11670 odd levels," said Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder, 5nance.com.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:39 pm

