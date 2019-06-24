Buy or Sell | Stay stock specific; buy Power Grid, Hexaware

Overall market could be positive in the coming few weeks.
Nifty has formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the weekly charts while on the daily charts the Nifty has given a strong bullish candlestick pattern.
Overall market could be positive in the coming few weeks."We advise to be stock specific and book profits. Upside target is 12000 odd levels and the downside support is at 11670 odd levels," said Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder, 5nance.com.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:39 pm