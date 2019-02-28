Buy or Sell | Stay stock specific; buy Divis Labs, sell Aurobindo Pharma

The levels of 10585-10600 has acted as a support and post that market has moved into a range. At this juncture we still remain sideways.

The next level of upmove can take Nifty to 10920 to 11000 levels. One can trade bulls for upside till 10920 to 11000 while maintaining a stop loss at 10720.

Metals and pharma have performed well last week and that is why we remain stock specific at this juncture, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.