you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Stay positive till 10,800 is not breached

The market will see levels of 11200-11400 on the higher side and we remain positive on the market till 10800 is not breached on the downside, Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Selectively we are seeing a good amount of pullback into individual sectors and indices. The market would show some positive momentum as Nifty is seeing some amount of strong support area. Bank Nifty too has seen some amount of upmove.  Private banks will lead the positive momentum after the sharp correction.


Watch the video for more.


First Published on Aug 16, 2019 11:45 am

