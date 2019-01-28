App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:16 PM IST

Buy or Sell | Stay cautious, stock specific; buy Wipro, sell Graphite

There could be positive trades with upside of 10931 odd levels as the resistance and downside support at 10650 odd levels.

Moneycontrol News
Nifty has gone down by 1.2 percent last week. It has formed a small bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly charts.

The daily charts have also formed a small bearish candlestick pattern.

The market is expected to be volatile on account of F&O expiry and Budget. One should trade with strict stop loss and be stock specific.

There could be positive trades with upside of 10931 odd levels as the resistance and downside support at 10650 odd levels.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Market news #Nifty #stocks #video #Wipro

