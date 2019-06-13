Buy Or Sell | Short term traders should be very stock specific

Nifty has been unable to sustain above the 12000-12050 mark. It will be crucial for the markets to give a breakout above 12050 with a broad market participation in order to confirm the continuation of the broader uptrend.

Otherwise we may see a consolidation phase which would be a time wise correction. On the lower side 11870 followed by 11770 have become very crucial supports. Broader trend for market is positive.