Buy or Sell | Resistance for Nifty at 11760; buy Tata Steel, sell M&M

For Nifty there is still lot of space on the upside. We see some kind of profit booking in the financial services sector and we are seeing some up moves happening in metals and real estate space.

Auto sector is showing some weakness. Major barrier for Nifty at 11760-11800.

The supports are placed at 11640 mark. Stock specific movement could be the flavour of the coming week, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar - Associate Vice President - GEPL Capital.