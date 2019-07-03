Buy Or Sell | Remains positive till Nifty hold 11,600

The market is trading between a range of 11,600 and 12,100 on the higher side. Important point to note here is the 11,600 also happens to be the gap up that was created in between May 17 and 20, just at the start of the election session and we are sensing that the market is going to hold on to this level atleast for the few months to come by.

At the same point we are seeing fine balance between heavyweight indices like Bank Nifty, metals and auto wherein Bank Nifty has outperformed the rest of the pack by a good margin and still holds on a strong wicket.