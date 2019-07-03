App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Remains positive till Nifty hold 11,600

The market is trading between a range of 11,600 and 12,100 on the higher side

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market is trading between a range of 11,600 and 12,100 on the higher side. Important point to note here is the 11,600 also happens to be the gap up that was created in between May 17 and 20, just at the start of the election session and we are sensing that the market is going to hold on to this level atleast for the few months to come by.

At the same point we are seeing fine balance between heavyweight indices like Bank Nifty, metals and auto wherein Bank Nifty has outperformed the rest of the pack by a good margin and still holds on a strong wicket.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Business #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.