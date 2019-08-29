App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Remain positive on markets

There would be a minor resistance near 11,200

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With Nifty continue to stay upmove with strong support level from 10,800 level on weekly basis in which we have seen sharp recovery above 11000 odd levels on reforms being announced by the government in terms of stimulus given as well as RBI.

There would be a minor resistance near 11,200, which is the 200-day average, said Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 01:16 pm

