Buy or Sell | Positive on market, stay stock specific

The sectors that did well were auto which was up by 2.5 percent, FMCG up by 2.2 percent and pharma which was up by 1.7 percent.

On the weekly charts Nifty has a bearish hanging man pattern while on the daily charts it has formed a small bullish candlestick pattern. Market looks indecisive.

We have a positive bias for the market in the coming few weeks but it looks quite tentative on account of global growth concerns, general elections and monsoon prediction.

Stay stock specific and be selective. Resistance is at 11,710 while support is at 11,500, says Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder, 5nance.com