Buy or Sell | Positive on market, banks likely to outperform

Banks will continue to see strong amount of outperformance. Private banks could see rally and Bank Nifty could test 28300-28400 to make new 52-week high.

Market would see some more up move near to 11000-11250 levels. Multiple supports are in the region of 10850-10900.

We continue to remain positive on markets till 10850 is not breached on the downside. On the higher side 11200-11250 would be the potential targets, says Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.