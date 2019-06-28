Buy or Sell | Outlook remains positive with some volatility; buy M&M

Indian equity market ended the weekly session on a muted note
The Indian equity market ended the weekly session on a muted note despite managing to rebound from weeks’ low but failed to carry forward the momentum in expiry session.We also expect sector specific opportunities with rollout of Q1FY20 earnings result from next two weeks which is expected to be positive, says Dinesh Rohira, CEO & Founder, 5nance.com
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 03:00 pm