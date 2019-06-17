Buy or Sell | Nifty to trade between 11,750-12,000

On the higher side 12050, 12100 continues to remain a strong resistance
Market will continue to trade in the broader range of 11750-12000 levels over the next few weeks and individual stock specific opportunities would come in.
On the downside 11750 continues to remain a strong reversal point and if that is breached then we can see fall to 11550 levels. On the higher side 12050, 12100 continues to remain a strong resistance.Auto and pharma will continue to see some more pain, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:42 pm