you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty to trade between 11,750-12,000

On the higher side 12050, 12100 continues to remain a strong resistance

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Market will continue to trade in the broader range of 11750-12000 levels over the next few weeks and individual stock specific opportunities would come in.

On the downside 11750 continues to remain a strong reversal point and if that is breached then we can see fall to 11550 levels. On the higher side 12050, 12100 continues to remain a strong resistance.

Auto and pharma will continue to see some more pain, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Market news #stocks #video

