Buy or Sell | Nifty to remain volatile, exit on rallies; buy Hindustan Zinc, sell TVS Motor

Market has remained largely flat. Nifty closed above the 200 DMA which gives some amount of comfort, however largely volatile.

Media was up by 3.2 percent while metals was up by 2.7 percent. Financials was down by 1.4 percent.

Nifty has formed a bearish candlestick pattern and a spinning top on the weekly charts. Market looks volatile to range bound for the coming week.

Trade with strict stop loss and exit on all rallies. Support is at 10690 odd levels while resistance is at 10940, says Dinesh Rohira - Founder, CEO - 5nance.com