Buy Or Sell | Nifty to face resistance at 11,700-11,800

Sharp rally was observed in the market which is backed by rate sensitive sectors like banking, finance, NBFCs and very selective midcap counters like Titan, Jubilant Foodworks, Bata etc.

At the same time market like participation from IT, auto, pharma, and that is where the traction should be atleast in this series.

This is purely a liquidity driven rally and we are heading towards election in this week, says Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director- Research, LFS Broking.