Buy or Sell | Nifty should correct to 10500; buy Tech Mahindra, sell Nestle

We are seeing a range of 11100 on the higher side and 10500 on the lower side. In all likelihood given the overall scenario, the market correct to 10500 from hereon.

FIIs are net sellers in Index futures to the tune of 20000 contracts. We feel that market is heading down and we can play bears with stop loss placed around 10900 and targets should be around 10500.

Being a sideways market we should play with strength and stay stock specific, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar, Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital Ltd.