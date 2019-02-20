App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty should correct to 10500; buy Tech Mahindra, sell Nestle

Being a sideways market we should play with strength and stay stock specific, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar, Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital Ltd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

We are seeing a range of 11100 on the higher side and 10500 on the lower side. In all likelihood given the overall scenario, the market correct to 10500 from hereon.

FIIs are net sellers in Index futures to the tune of 20000 contracts. We feel that market is heading down and we can play bears with stop loss placed around 10900 and targets should be around 10500.

Being a sideways market we should play with strength and stay stock specific, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar, Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital Ltd.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #Market news #Nifty #stocks #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.