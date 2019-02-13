Buy or Sell | Nifty must hold above 10,850 for further upmove

Market has to hold 10850 and it has to negate the formation of lower highs and lower lows of last 2-3 trading sessions. It has to hold 10850 and has to surpass the level of 10985 and then only upmove can be seen towards 11090-11170 kind of level.

For Bank Nifty multiple support are seen at 26850-27000 while hurdle is seen at 27500-27750.

Till Nifty holds above 10850, we remain positively biased while above 10985 we will get more conviction for positive momentum.