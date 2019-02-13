Present
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty must hold above 10,850 for further upmove

For Bank Nifty multiple support are seen at 26850-27000 while hurdle is seen at 27500-27750.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Market has to hold 10850 and it has to negate the formation of lower highs and lower lows of last 2-3 trading sessions. It has to hold 10850 and has to surpass the level of 10985 and then only upmove can be seen towards 11090-11170 kind of level.

For Bank Nifty multiple support are seen at 26850-27000 while hurdle is seen at 27500-27750.

Till Nifty holds above 10850, we remain positively biased while above 10985 we will get more conviction for positive momentum.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #Market news #Nifty #stocks #video

