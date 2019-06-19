App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty may trade between 11600-11800; buy RBL Bank

Major support for Bank Nifty at 30000-30200

Whatsapp

No major positions are seen in either direction, overall activity in terms of Open Interest (OI) is quite mixed in case of Nifty.

The highest OI concentration in this series is seen in 11600 and on the higher side it is 11800. Major support for Bank Nifty at 30000-30200.

We advise traders to use declines to add long positions in case of Bank Index, says Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Bank Nifty #Buy or Sell #Market news #Nifty #stocks #Technical Calls #trading #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.