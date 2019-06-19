Buy or Sell | Nifty may trade between 11600-11800; buy RBL Bank

Major support for Bank Nifty at 30000-30200
No major positions are seen in either direction, overall activity in terms of Open Interest (OI) is quite mixed in case of Nifty.
The highest OI concentration in this series is seen in 11600 and on the higher side it is 11800. Major support for Bank Nifty at 30000-30200.We advise traders to use declines to add long positions in case of Bank Index, says Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:31 pm