Buy or Sell | Nifty may slip lower once 11,614 is broken

With Nifty trading near the 50-day SMA, there is a possibility of a bounce back. The short term downtrend is likely to resume once the immediate support of 11614 to 11591 are broken, says Subash Gangadharan, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 01:01 pm