Buy or Sell | Nifty may revisit all-time high, Bank Nifty to witness consolidation

Bank Nifty surpassed its all-time high near to the 29600 levels. Some amount of consolidation can be viewed and we can see some profit booking.

Nifty after some consolidation will try to revisit all-time high near to 11760 levels.

Metals can see some amount of strong upmove. Metals, Energy and IT can lead Nifty near to 11760, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.