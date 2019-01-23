Buy or Sell | Nifty may head towards 11,200-11,380

Nifty traded in between 11000 on higher side and 10500 on lower side for almost 6-7 weeks.

There are some positive cues coming in the from IT and energy moving up by around 4 percent each. There may be higher levels in range of around 11200 and 11380.

Bias remains positive, and in all likelihood market should go past 11000. Support for Nifty is at 10500-10700.