Buy or Sell | Nifty may head above 11,600; buy on dips

Nifty saw some profit bookings from higher levels. From support of 11300-11350, we are seeing some buying interest coming in.

11500, 11600 Call Option saw decent unwinding and fresh Writing was seen in 11400, 11500 Strike.

We may head above 11600 in this series. Any dip is an opportunity to add fresh longs, one can buy 11450 Call Option, says Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking.