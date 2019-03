Nifty has support at 11333 and hold below this level will take the index to 11252-11200 zone. It has a hurdle near to 11572.

Bank Nifty has outperformed the Nifty. It has to hold above 28880-29000 zone to extend its upmove to 29500 kind of levels.

Hurdles for Bank Nifty are placed at 29750-30000 kind of zone, says Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services