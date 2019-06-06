App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Nifty may extend upmove towards 12350-12400

On the downside multiple supports continue to remain at 11750, 11800 which would act as a trend reversal point.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With sharp correction in oil prices, market will continue to see some amount of more upmove. This current upmove could get extended to 12350-12400.

On the downside multiple supports continue to remain at 11750, 11800 which would act as a trend reversal point.

Unless and until 11800 is not breached on the downside, we continue to remain positive, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.