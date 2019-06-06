Buy Or Sell | Nifty may extend upmove towards 12350-12400

With sharp correction in oil prices, market will continue to see some amount of more upmove. This current upmove could get extended to 12350-12400.

On the downside multiple supports continue to remain at 11750, 11800 which would act as a trend reversal point.

Unless and until 11800 is not breached on the downside, we continue to remain positive, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.