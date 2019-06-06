Buy Or Sell | Nifty may extend upmove towards 12350-12400

On the downside multiple supports continue to remain at 11750, 11800 which would act as a trend reversal point.
With sharp correction in oil prices, market will continue to see some amount of more upmove. This current upmove could get extended to 12350-12400.
On the downside multiple supports continue to remain at 11750, 11800 which would act as a trend reversal point.Unless and until 11800 is not breached on the downside, we continue to remain positive, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:00 pm