App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty may correct towards 11,120; autos may slip further

Nifty midcap index went down by close to 4 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bears are in full control of the Nifty. The broader markets underperformed the Nifty by a good margin, Nifty midcap index went down by close to 4 percent whereas the Nifty smallcap index also went down by around 3.6 percent.

Nifty Auto created a fresh 52-week lows and we would like to go stock specific within those. We are sensing good amount of correction in auto pack, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.