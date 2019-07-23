Buy or Sell | Nifty may correct towards 11,120; autos may slip further

Bears are in full control of the Nifty. The broader markets underperformed the Nifty by a good margin, Nifty midcap index went down by close to 4 percent whereas the Nifty smallcap index also went down by around 3.6 percent.

Nifty Auto created a fresh 52-week lows and we would like to go stock specific within those. We are sensing good amount of correction in auto pack, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.