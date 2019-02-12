Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to remain sideways; buy Tech Mahindra, sell Axis Bank

Nifty smallcap created a new swing low while the Nifty created a new swing high which shows divergence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The major point of concern last week was the broader market which underperformed. Nifty smallcap created a new swing low while the Nifty created a new swing high which shows divergence. It would be something to do with lack of triggers. Lack of broad-based buying was seen, we stand bit skeptical and important support would be 10700-10800.

Resistance is around 11100-11150. Nifty likely to trade in sideways zone, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #Market news #Nifty #stocks #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.