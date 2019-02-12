Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to remain sideways; buy Tech Mahindra, sell Axis Bank

The major point of concern last week was the broader market which underperformed. Nifty smallcap created a new swing low while the Nifty created a new swing high which shows divergence. It would be something to do with lack of triggers. Lack of broad-based buying was seen, we stand bit skeptical and important support would be 10700-10800.

Resistance is around 11100-11150. Nifty likely to trade in sideways zone, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.