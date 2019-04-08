Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to remain range bound; buy Tata Motors, Mindtree

It is a stock specific market and a liquidity-driven market.

Some sectorial rotation is expected in the coming series. One can look at metal, auto, technology and pharma sectors.

Range bound move is expected, 11,550-11500 will act as important support whereas the higher side, 11,750-11,800 will act as a resistance.

Probably one can see dip in Bank Nifty to 29,000 level whereas 30,500 will be the resistance level, says Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director- Research, LFS Broking.