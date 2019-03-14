Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to head towards 11,450; buy IndusInd Bank, M&M

We are looking at a target of 11450 on Nifty while Bank Nifty will see resistance at 28500-28800. IndusInd Bank is still a buying opportunity on declines. We are bullish on pharma sector.

Keep a cautious approach on the indices because Nifty can retrace to 11250 and that would again be a good buying opportunity, says Vaishali Parekh, research analyst - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.