Buy Or Sell | Nifty likely to head towards 11300; buy Kotak Bank, Cadila Health

Continue to remain positive on Nifty with targets of 11300. Bank Nifty has seen good upmove with private banks leading the uptick and we continue to remain positive with higher targets of 28400.

We continue to remain positive on midcaps and smallcaps.

The breadth continues to remain pretty strong. Nifty has strong support at 10850-10900 levels, says Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.