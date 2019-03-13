Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to head towards 10380; Petronet, Axis Bank top buys

Geopolitical tensions are behind us and that indicates that the bulls are in power. The best performer was Nifty smallcap100, which moved by around 4 percent whereas Nifty moved up by 1.6 percent.

Energy and financial service shave performed very well against the IT and FMCG pack which have taken the backseat.

A fine balance is in place in terms of the heavyweight sectors. 11,380 would be the level to watch out for on the higher side.

We would be playing bulls here with target around 11,380 mark and stop loss placed around 10817, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.