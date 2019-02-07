App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to head higher; buy Hero Moto; Havells

Bank Nifty has been trading in a range between 26600-27700.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty is seeing consistent buildup in F&O space. At the same time theree have been decent Writing happening in at the money Put options.

Bank Nifty has been trading in a range between 26600-27700. The index saw decent long formation and the positions have also been rolled.

Above 27700 with addition of fresh long positions, Bank Nifty may rally higher. Prefer buying Nifty and individual stocks, says Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:06 pm

