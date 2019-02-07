Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to head higher; buy Hero Moto; Havells

Nifty is seeing consistent buildup in F&O space. At the same time theree have been decent Writing happening in at the money Put options.

Bank Nifty has been trading in a range between 26600-27700. The index saw decent long formation and the positions have also been rolled.

Above 27700 with addition of fresh long positions, Bank Nifty may rally higher. Prefer buying Nifty and individual stocks, says Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking.