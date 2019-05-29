Buy or Sell | Nifty is showing strength

The Nifty50 rallied beyond 12,000 levels last week but closed lower as traders preferred to book profits.

From the last three sessions, Nifty is showing strength and concluding the session with the gains of a few points.

We saw domestic factors like exit polls and final outcome of election which was in favor of BJP helped benchmark indices to climb fresh highs, Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.