Buy or Sell | Nifty has resistance at 11,551-11,600; buy Axis Bank, Tata Steel

Banks and financial service shave come to all-time high which shows there are some in centric strength.

Everything looks rosy but it is time to be cautious. Broader markets have underperformed the Nifty by good margin.

On the higher side 11561 to 11600 forms a barrier. Stay cautious in the range of 11550-11600. Good support is at 11300, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar - Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital Ltd