you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty has major resistance at 11,000

Time to be cautious in the market. Range for Nifty still persists around 10500-11000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty has seen good correction and closed last week down 1.2 percent. Major barrier for Nifty is at 11000 mark. There has been negative crossover between the 100 DMA and 200 DMA which means we are in negative alignment of all the three longer term moving averages.

Time to be cautious in the market. Range for Nifty still persists around 10500-11000.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:51 am

