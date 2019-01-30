Buy or Sell | Nifty has major resistance at 11,000

Time to be cautious in the market. Range for Nifty still persists around 10500-11000.
Nifty has seen good correction and closed last week down 1.2 percent. Major barrier for Nifty is at 11000 mark. There has been negative crossover between the 100 DMA and 200 DMA which means we are in negative alignment of all the three longer term moving averages.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:51 am