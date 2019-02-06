Buy or Sell | Midcap & smallcaps likely to move higher

Reliance Securities

As soon as Nifty crosses 11000 on the higher side then there may be some smart move in the midcap and smallcap indices.

Momentum will continue to remain positive as long as Nifty holds 10780-10800.

Credit policy will be very crucial. For Bank Nifty, strong resistance is at 27800 while on the downside multiple supports are seen at 26900-27100 levels.

CNX IT continue to show strong outperformance and is trading strong.