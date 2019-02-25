App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Midcap & smallcap should see bounce back

Bank Nifty also has good support at 26600. PSU banks have multiple support at 2650-2700 levels. Bank Nifty should test 27300.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We believe that some amount of bounce is due as Nifty has found some support at 10500-10550.

Nifty on the higher side should face resistance near to its 200 DMA 10850 while midcap and smallcap should see some bounce back from the current level, Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Market news #Nifty #stocks #video

