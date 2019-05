With India VIX collapsing 41% last week indicates that the uncertainty that was with us is behind us.

The broader markets too have performed very well, midcap and smallcaps have outperformed the Nifty by a good margin.

Midcap and smallcap is the sector to watch out for this week, especially the smallcaps, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar, AVP, GEPL Capital Pvt Ltd.