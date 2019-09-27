App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Market to move higher; GSPL can give 18% upside

The index that did not do well was IT which was down by 1.35%.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nifty has gone up by 10670 levels to 11570 odd levels, an upside of 8.4%. The indices that did well were auto and banks.

The index that did not do well was IT which was down by 1.35%. The market is expected to trade higher with some amount of consolidation.

We have a buy on Gujarat State Petronet, with a target of Rs 253. The company has been doing well in terms of gas transmission. Volume has been up by 17.9% QoQ and 4.4% YoY. Net profit is up 50% QoQ as well as YoY. We expect rerating in GSPL stock, said Dinesh Rohira, CEO & Founder 5nance.com.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Market #stocks #video

