Buy or Sell | Market to be range bound with limited upside

Nifty got stuck in broader range between 10500 to 10985. Recently it formed a small symmetrical triangle on the daily and lower degree frame. Resistance is shifting lower but the declines are being bought. Nifty has limited upside but buying interest can emerge on decline of 100-120 points.

The broader trend of the market is likely to be between 10600-10900 and 10750-10777 is likely to be mean middle range. The best strategy is to go with Short Strangle or the Bear Put Ladder Spread to play limited downside and restricted upside.

Till Bank Nifty holds above 27000, it has the potential to move to 27500 to 27750 levels.