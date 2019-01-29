Buy or Sell | Market may witness further weakness

Crucial support are now at 10730-10692 and a close below these levels could lead to a further sell-off.
Market corrected after finding resistance at 10988. Nifty failed to convincingly cross 10985 and slid lower. Weakness could continue in coming week.
Crucial support are now at 10730-10692 and a close below these levels could lead to a further sell-off. If the support holds then bounce back id likely and Nifty can once again trade in a range.Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 12:54 pm