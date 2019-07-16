Buy Or Sell | Market may move in sideways band over next 2-3 weeks

Next level of support for Nifty is at 11420
Next level of support for Nifty is at 11420 and also around 11300 level while on the upside 11750 to around 11900 would be a major barrier.We may see accumulation of positions as the market moves on. VIX is at multi-year low and therefore it would indicate that there is certain lack of trigger and market may move in a sideways band over next 2-3 weeks as well, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:48 pm