Buy Or Sell | Market may move in sideways band over next 2-3 weeks

Next level of support for Nifty is at 11420 and also around 11300 level while on the upside 11750 to around 11900 would be a major barrier.

We may see accumulation of positions as the market moves on. VIX is at multi-year low and therefore it would indicate that there is certain lack of trigger and market may move in a sideways band over next 2-3 weeks as well, says Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital.