Buy or Sell | Market likely to see stock specific movements

A fine balance can be seen and the range seems to be kind of holding up quite well.

Till the Budget is announced, the market may remain in a sideways trench. Stock specific movement would be the order of the day, especially the sectors which are holding up quite well.

It would be the one on the bullish side while PSU banks and pharma would be on the other hand. PSU Banks may correct by 8-10 percent from current levels, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar, AVP at GEPL Capital.