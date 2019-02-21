Buy or Sell | Market likely to bounce back; buy ACC, Sterlite Tech

There is a good bounce possibility in the near term. Nifty needs to cross 10750 for upmove till 10830. Crucial resistance at 10830-10840.

Bank Nifty needs to cross 26950 decisively for target of Rs 27200-27300. Positive on Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power, bias looks positive.

From the midcaps space, look at the cement space and the tyre stocks. Still bullish on Hexaware Tech with good upside potential, says Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.