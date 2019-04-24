Buy or Sell | Major resistance for Nifty at 11,850

Bullish symptoms were present in the overall upmove last week. There is some kind of fatigue at higher levels.

The broader market was in a nervous state give the high value of volatility index which are kind of normal levels give that the general election results are going to come through next month. 11,850 will act as a major resistance and on the lower side the level of 11,550 will certainly be in contention.

This is more or less a sideways drag and at the same time one can look at Nifty50 selectively for the components that can bring upmove. IT is the favourite bet, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar - Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital.